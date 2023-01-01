e-Paper Get App
Delhi: 2 killed as fire breaks out at Senior Citizen Care Home in E Block, Greater Kailash II

Delhi: 2 killed as fire breaks out at Senior Citizen Care Home in E Block, Greater Kailash II

2 people died, and 6 were safely evacuated until now.

FPJ Web Desk Updated: Sunday, January 01, 2023, 08:57 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image
Delhi: Fire broke out at a Senior Citizen Care Home in E Block, Greater Kailash II on Sunday morning. As soon as the incident was reported, fire officials, and police rushed on the spot.

2 people died, and 6 were safely evacuated until now.

According to a statement of Delhi Fire service, the fire at spot has been brought under control.

This is a breaking story. More details are awaited.

