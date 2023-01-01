Delhi: 2 killed as fire breaks out at Senior Citizen Care Home in E Block, Greater Kailash II

Delhi: Fire broke out at a Senior Citizen Care Home in E Block, Greater Kailash II on Sunday morning. As soon as the incident was reported, fire officials, and police rushed on the spot.
2 people died, and 6 were safely evacuated until now.
According to a statement of Delhi Fire service, the fire at spot has been brought under control.
This is a breaking story. More details are awaited.
