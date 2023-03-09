Delhi: 2 dead, 8 injured including children after speeding Thar loses control in Malai Mandir area |

Police reported on Wednesday that a speeding vehicle allegedly crushed numerous people in the Malai Mandir area of New Delhi, leaving two people dead and eight injured, including children. Police claim that Munna and Sameer, two injured people, died as a result of their wounds while receiving medical attention in a hospital.

Driver was overspeeding and lost control

According to a preliminary inquiry, the police stated the driver of the Thar was speeding and lost control, which led to the incident. They said that the Thar also struck two other cars.

"The injured people are undergoing treatment at the All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Trauma Centre," the official said.

As per the police, the injured people are residents of Shiva Camp, Vasant Vihar, and Ekta Vihar, RK Puram. "A Thar, 2- four-wheelers, and three vendor stalls were damaged in the accident," Delhi police said.

According to the police, a PCR call about the event was received at Police Station Vasant Vihar in Delhi on March 8 around 7:30 p.m. "A case is being registered under sections 304 A of the Indian Penal Code," police said. More details are awaited.