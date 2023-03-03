Delhi Crime: Woman journalist alleges sexual harassment by Uber driver; shares video on Twitter |

On Wednesday in Delhi, a female journalist accused an Uber autorickshaw driver of harassing her sexually and published a video of the event on social media. The woman, a writer working for a reputable media outlet, hopped into an Uber rickshaw from her home in New Friends Colony and drove to her friend's house in Malviya Nagar.

The woman described her ordeal, claiming that the driver, Vinod Kumar, inappropriately peered at her through the side mirrors of the rickshaw, namely at her breasts. The woman claimed that she even attempted to use Uber's safety feature but was unable.

She complained about the incident in a series of tweets

“I took an auto from my home to a friend’s place. After a while, I noticed that the driver was looking at me through the side mirrors of the auto, precisely at my breasts. I shifted a bit towards the right and wasn’t visible in the left side mirror,” she said in a tweet from her account.

“He then started looking into the right side of the mirror. I then shifted to the extreme left and wasn’t visible in any of the mirrors. He then started looking back again and again to see me. I first tried using the safety feature of @uber, but to no avail,” she said in another tweet.

Delhi DCW chief Swati Maliwal issues notice

The DCW has asked the Delhi Police to submit an action taken report by March 6 and has also asked Uber to disclose information about the procedures it has taken to make sure that situations like this don't happen and whether the accused auto driver has been verified by police.

