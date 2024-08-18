Delhi: 19-Yr-Old Boy Dies After AC Falls On Him From 3rd Floor Of Building In Karol Bagh; Tragic CCTV Video Surfaces

Tragic video: 19-year-old boy died after AC fell on his head in Delhi's Karol Bagh on August 17 | X

In a tragic incident reported from Delhi's Karol Bagh on Saturday (August 17), a 19-year-old boy died after an AC fell straight on his head from the third floor of a building. The deceased boy was sitting on a still scooter and talking with his friend when the AC came crashing down on his head.

The deceased boy's friend, who was standing next to him, also fell on the ground after he was hurt by the AC. However, he survived and is undergoing treatment for his injuries.

Shocking Video Shows AC Came Crashing Down

The shocking CCTV footage that surfaced and captured the tragic incident shows two boys talking to each other near the building's entrance. One of the boys is seated on a still scooter while the other one talks to him standing right next to the scooter.

It can be seen in the video how like everyday, there are other people taking a walk or going about their business in the building's ground where the incident took place. One of the persons is also seen talking on the phone.

While the two boys were busy talking, an AC fell from the third floor of the building. The AC landed straight on the head of the boy sitting on the two-wheeler before falling on the ground. Both the boys collapsed due to the impact of the AC.

Later, reports confirmed that the 19-year-old who was sitting on the scooter died due to the impact of the AC landing on his head. The incident has sent shockwaves as the tragic video of the CCTV surfaced. The unfortunate occurance took place at 6.50 pm on Friday, August 17.

Reminder Of Thane's Tragic Incident

This tragic Delhi incident comes days after a four-year-old girl died after a dog fell on the girl from the fifth floor of a building in Thane's Mumbra area on August 7. The tragic incident was caught on CCTV and the girl died due to the serious injuries.

Apathy Claiming Young Lives

The present incident is one of the recent cases where a young life has been lost due to an event or accident that could have been avoided. On July 17, three IAS aspirants died after flooding in the basement of Rau's IAS Study Circle in Old Rajinder Nagar.

The incident led to anger among the students and a large number of civil services aspirants showed up on the road protesting against the civic apathy. In the aftermath of the incident, it emerged that rules were violated and the issue became a talking point across the country.