Delhi: 1 Dead, 2 Students Trapped As Basement Of Rau's IAS Coaching Centre Floods In Rajendra Nagar; Rescue Operation Underway

Delhi: 1 Dead, 2 Students Trapped As Basement Of Rau's IAS Coaching Centre Flooded In Rajendra Nagar | X

Delhi: In a shocking incident, students are reportedly trapped inside the basement of an IAS coaching centre after it submerged due to water-logging after incessant rains in Rajendra Nagar on Saturday. There are reports that around three students are missing after the basement flooded. As per the latest reports, a girl student has lost her life after being trapped inside the basement of the coaching class. A video has also circulated on social media in which it can be seen that the dead body of the girl is retrieved and taken by the NDRF rescue team.

The Delhi Fire Service, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and Delhi Police teams have reached the spot and started a rescue operation to find the kids.

The incident occurred at Rau's IAS Coaching Centre in Rajendra Nagar where the three aspirants who were attending the class went missing. The students who are missing have not been identified yet. The fire department received a call and were informed about the students being trapped inside the basement at around 7 PM after which they rushed the spot and started an operation to search and rescue the students.

The Fire Department also tried to reach out to the kids by dialing their mobile numbers, however, they were unsuccessful to reach the missing students. The NDRF is seen using motor to empty water from the basement and carry out the rescue operation of the kids who are trapped inside the basement.

Delhi's Minister of Education and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi took to her official social media account and said that the responsible persons will not be spared. She said, "There is news of an accident due to heavy rain in Delhi in the evening There is news of water filling in the basement of a coaching institute in Rajendra Nagar Delhi Fire Department and NDRF are on the spot. Delhi Mayor and local MLA are also there. I am taking updates of the incident every minute. A magistrate has been ordered to investigate how this incident happened. Whoever is responsible for this incident will not be spared…"