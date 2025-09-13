 Delhi: 19-Year-Old Man Falls To Death From Rooftop In Chhatarpur
A 19-year-old man, Vishal Gaur, died after falling from a rooftop in Chhatarpur, South Delhi, early Saturday. Police, alerted via PCR call, found him in a pool of blood. CCTV footage and a mobile number on the rooftop helped identify him. Crime and forensic teams are investigating the incident.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, September 13, 2025, 02:13 PM IST
article-image
Delhi: 19-Year-Old Man Falls To Death From Rooftop In Chhatarpur | File Pic (Representative Image)

New Delhi: A 19-year-old man died after falling from the rooftop of a house in south Delhi's Chhatarpur area in the early hours of Saturday, police said.

A PCR call was received at the Maidan Garhi police station regarding the incident at A-Block, Gali No. 34, Chhatarpur, they said.

On reaching the spot, police found a youth lying in a pool of blood. He was later identified as Vishal Gaur, a resident of Chhatarpur, after his family was contacted, a senior police officer said.

"During the inspection of the spot, a mobile phone number was found written on the rooftop floor, which played a key role in establishing the deceased's identity," he said.

The crime team and forensic experts inspected the scene, and further enquiry is underway, police added.

