Delhi: 19-Year-Old Man Falls To Death From Rooftop In Chhatarpur | File Pic (Representative Image)

New Delhi: A 19-year-old man died after falling from the rooftop of a house in south Delhi's Chhatarpur area in the early hours of Saturday, police said.

A PCR call was received at the Maidan Garhi police station regarding the incident at A-Block, Gali No. 34, Chhatarpur, they said.

On reaching the spot, police found a youth lying in a pool of blood. He was later identified as Vishal Gaur, a resident of Chhatarpur, after his family was contacted, a senior police officer said.

Preliminary enquiry and CCTV footage suggest that Gaur fell from the rooftop around 12.48 am, the officer said.

"During the inspection of the spot, a mobile phone number was found written on the rooftop floor, which played a key role in establishing the deceased's identity," he said.

The crime team and forensic experts inspected the scene, and further enquiry is underway, police added.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)