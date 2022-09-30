Delhi: 17-year-old stabbed to death by five classmates in Adarsh Nagar | Representative

A 17-year-old boy studying in Class 10 was stabbed to death by his five classmates in the national capital, police said on Friday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (northwest) Usha Rangnani stated that on September 29, the Adarsh Nagar police station received a PCR call regarding the stabbing of a student by other students. As soon as the police staff arrived, the victim, identified as Deepanshu, a resident of Burari, was taken to the hospital.

"He was declared dead by doctors during treatment, due to multiple stab injuries," the DCP said.

Accordingly, the police filed a case at the Adarsh Nagar police station under sections 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder), and 34 (common intention). During the course of the investigation, it was discovered that the deceased had a dispute with the five accused classmates at their school, and as they were leaving for home, they killed him as retaliation.

According to the senior official, CCTV footage was examined during the investigation, and five minors were detained in Lal Bagh, Azadpur, within two hours of the occurrence on the basis of local information.

"Weapon of offence -- a button actuated knife -- which was purchased online, has also been recovered," the official said, adding that further investigation of the case is in progress.