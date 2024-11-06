 Delhi: 16-Year-Old Stabbed To Death By Group Of Boys
Delhi: 16-Year-Old Stabbed To Death By Group Of Boys

Police officials received information around 8:30 AM that a resident of Nehru Vihar, Mustafabad was stabbed by a group of people. According to police, the minor was taken to the Jag Pravesh Hospital where he succumbed to injuries and was declared dead.

ANIUpdated: Wednesday, November 06, 2024, 09:58 AM IST
article-image
Representative Pic |

New Delhi: A 16-year-old boy died after being stabbed allegedly by a group of boys, police confirmed on Wednesday.

Police officials received information around 8:30 AM that a resident of Nehru Vihar, Mustafabad was stabbed by a group of people.

According to police, the minor was taken to the Jag Pravesh Hospital where he succumbed to injuries and was declared dead.

Case Registered

A case has been registered at the Dayalpur Police station and the police have launched an investigation to identify and nab the accused. Further details on the case are awaited.

About Another Case

Earlier on November 1, a 38-year-old man was stabbed to death by a group of people in the Hastsal Road area of West Delhi. The victim, identified as Gagan Oberoi, was a property dealer, police said.

The victim was taken to the Mata Chanan Devi Hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries due to excessive blood loss.

A case under Section 109(1) and 3(5) of the BNS was registered based on a complaint.

