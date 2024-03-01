Dehradun Crime: 15 Yr-Old Girl's Body Found In Bathroom Of Flat In Which She Worked As House Help; Victim's Family Thrashes Owner (Video) | X

Dehradun: In a video that has gone viral on social media, a man was seen being thrashed by angered public inside what seems to be a flat. The video has surfaced was posted by @SachinGuptaUP on X. The post said, "In a shocking incident that has come to light from Dehradun, the body of a 15-year-old girl was found hanging in the bathroom of a flat near MLA Hostel in Race Course, Dehradun. This girl used to work as a maid in this flat. The public beat up the flat owner on suspicion of murder. Congress created ruckus in the House today regarding this matter. At present, the police have registered an FIR against flat owner Vikram Luthra for murder and POCSO Act."

देहरादून के रेसकोर्स में MLA हॉस्टल के नजदीक एक फ्लैट में 15 वर्षीय लड़की की लाश बाथरूम में फांसी पर लटकी मिली। ये लड़की इस फ्लैट में बतौर मेड काम करती थी। पब्लिक ने हत्या के शक में फ्लैट मालिक को पीट डाला। कांग्रेस ने इस मामले को लेकर आज सदन में हंगामा किया। फिलहाल पुलिस ने… pic.twitter.com/jz4Mn70S87 — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) February 29, 2024

Local media reports said that the body of a minor girl was found under suspicious circumstances in Race Course area of ​​Dehradun. The body was found hanging from a rope in a flat, a few steps away from MLA Hostel located at Race Course. The police have sent the body for postmortem. While a report claimed that the police have not ruled out suicide angle, based on the victim's family's claim that she was murdered, the police are interrogating the flat owner and his family. Reports also say that the family of victim claims that she had earlier complained of being beaten up by belt by the flat owner.

15 year old girl was reportedly a native of Bihar, and she was employed as a domestic help in the same flat by owner identified as Vikram Luthra in Dehradun. Investigation is underway into the matter. This is not the first time that minors working as maids are subjected to harassment. In December 2023, a 13-year-old domestic help was allegedly beaten up, bitten by a dog, and forced to strip by the members of the family she worked for in the Sector 57 area. According to the complaint filed by the girl's mother, the lady of the house where the girl worked often beat her with an iron rod and a hammer, while her two sons made her strip, videographed her nude, and touched her inappropriately, police said.