'Defamatory and insensitive': Now, IMA Raipur files police complaint against Ramdev over remarks on doctors, allopathy

Dr. Gupta also accused the Yoga guru of being “insensitive and inhumane” towards Covid19 victims and the medical fraternity.

Baba said in his statement, despite the doctors being vaccinated, 10000 doctors died of Covid 19. He also blamed the hard-working doctors for excessive medication of Covid patients leading to their death.

As the allegations were baseless and intentionally motivated, a delegation of IMA Raipur comprising Dr. Vikash Agarwal, President IMA Raipur , Secretary Dr. Asha Jain, ex-president Dr. Anil Jain filed a police complaint at civil lines police station, Raipur.