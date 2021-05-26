'Defamatory and insensitive': Now, IMA Raipur files police complaint against Ramdev over remarks on doctors, allopathy

Indian Medical Association, Raipur, has filed a complaint at Raipur Civil Lines police station on Wednesday against Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev’s defamatory and insensitive remarks about allopathy treatment, vaccination and medicines administered to treat Covid19 patients, and the doctors.
Dr. Rakesh Gupta, Chairman, Hospital Board, IMA Chhattisgarh told The Free Press Journal, the comments made by Ramdev against the doctors who are fighting Covid19 round the clock, allopathy treatment and doctors are highly unwarranted, objectionable and defaming in nature. It will create fear and distrust in masses against the doctors, medical practitioners, and nurses and allopathy. It also creates mistrust towards the government's vaccination programme and could derail the system.
Dr. Gupta also accused the Yoga guru of being “insensitive and inhumane” towards Covid19 victims and the medical fraternity.
Baba said in his statement, despite the doctors being vaccinated, 10000 doctors died of Covid 19. He also blamed the hard-working doctors for excessive medication of Covid patients leading to their death.
As the allegations were baseless and intentionally motivated, a delegation of IMA Raipur comprising Dr. Vikash Agarwal, President IMA Raipur , Secretary Dr. Asha Jain, ex-president Dr. Anil Jain filed a police complaint at civil lines police station, Raipur.
We demanded FIR against him under sedation law and violation of epidemic prevention act, and other sections of IPC, Dr. Gupta said.
Similar complaints were filed in Rajasthan and Uttarakhand. Later on, FIR will be lodged against him across the country, he added .
On the whole issue, ASP Raipur, Lakhan Patle said, right now the FIR was not lodged but it is under process.
