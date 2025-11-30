Deepti Chaurasia Death: FIR Reveals Assault During Pregnancy, Years Of Harassment

Following the death of 38-year-old Deepti Chaurasia, daughter-in-law of pan masala magnate Kamal Kishore, authorities have escalated their inquiry after her mother filed an FIR containing disturbing allegations. Delhi Police have opened a case against Deepti's spouse Arpit and his mother after she was discovered deceased at their Vasant Vihar home. The complaint describes a pattern of psychological and physical mistreatment, deliberate isolation, and continuous degradation.

Deepti's body was found suspended in a room at the family's South West Delhi property. Her mother's statement questions the circumstances surrounding the death and calls for a CBI investigation. Law enforcement has acknowledged these claims and launched a comprehensive review.

The FIR details troubling events spanning over ten years. In early 2011, during her pregnancy, Deepti was allegedly pulled down from the upper floor and beaten by her husband and mother-in-law. After learning of this violence, her mother rushed to Delhi with relatives. The in-laws apologized and pledged to reform their conduct.

A month postpartum, Deepti reportedly uncovered proof of her husband's infidelity. Her parents then relocated her and the infant to Howrah, West Bengal. Approximately a year later, the in-laws visited, requesting discretion about family matters and promising proper care. She returned to Delhi only after receiving her husband's written guarantee against future harm.

However, the abuse allegedly recommenced after several years. Deepti faced continued mistreatment, reputational damage, exclusion from gatherings, and prolonged periods alone. Her husband supposedly secured his phone with multiple locks. In April 2024, while he was in Dubai, she accessed his device and allegedly discovered inappropriate material, sparking another dispute.

On November 25 morning, Deepti telephoned her mother around 7:30 am mentioning an argument about her son's phone. Later contact attempts failed. The mother-in-law claimed airport presence while Arpit stated he was gym-bound. Near midday, the family learned Deepti had been hospitalized and pronounced dead.