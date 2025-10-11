Deepotsav 2025: Ayodhya Set For Global Glory As Grand Projects Transform Ram Ki Paidi And Saryu Ghats; VIDEO

Ayodhya’s Ram Ki Paidi and Saryu ghats get a majestic makeover ahead of the ninth Deepotsav | File Photo

Ayodhya, October 11: Ayodhya, the city of Lord Ram, is witnessing a remarkable transformation evolving from a land of faith into a vibrant blend of heritage and modern development.

As the ninth edition of Deepotsav approaches, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s vision for a global pilgrimage and tourism hub is taking shape through a series of grand projects, including the beautification of Ram Ki Paidi, rejuvenation of the Saryu ghats, and expansion of world-class tourism facilities. These initiatives are not only preserving the city’s ancient glory but also ushering in a new era of progress and devotion.

Ram Ki Paidi gets grand spectator gallery and selfie point

During this globally renowned festival, the seating arrangements at Ram Ki Paidi have been made more comfortable and visually appealing than ever before. In the financial year 2023–24, the Yogi government constructed around 350 meters of steps and a grand spectator gallery at a cost of Rs 2,324.55 lakh, providing seating for 18,000 to 20,000 visitors at once.

A newly developed selfie point, showcasing magnificent stone statues of Lord Shri Ram, Mata Sita, and Lakshman, has emerged as a major attraction for devotees. Enhanced with modern lighting, boundary walls, and upgraded tourist amenities, Ram Ki Paidi now boasts a world-class look and experience.

New amphitheatres and stone canopies to enhance visitor experience

Under a new project approved for the financial year 2024–25 with an allocation of Rs 2,367.61 lakh, Ram Ki Paidi is set to appear in an even more magnificent form.

The project includes the construction of eight small amphitheatres to offer comfortable seating for visitors, along with six intricately designed stone canopies, eight grand lamps, and seven-meter-high stone pillars that will add to the ghat’s splendour.

Enhanced with modern lighting and aesthetic landscaping, the site will beautifully merge tradition with modernity, creating an unforgettable experience for devotees and tourists from around the world.

Saryu ghats to emerge as spiritual tourism hub

The banks of the Saryu River regarded as the lifeline of Ayodhya are also undergoing a grand transformation. An amount of Rs 2,346.11 lakh is being invested in the renovation and beautification of a 2.5-kilometer stretch of the ghats.

The project envisions the construction of 32 stone canopies, 11 massive pillars, four worship platforms, two dedicated Gau Pooja zones, 15 directional signages, 60 interpretation walls, and a VIP pavilion.

With modern lighting systems and well-maintained, cleaner ghats, the area is set to emerge as a new centre of spiritual tourism. The sight of the Saryu Aarti will now be even more divine, mesmerizing, and majestic.

Cultural renaissance under Yogi Adityanath’s leadership

UPPCL Project Manager Manoj Sharma said that under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the development initiatives in Ayodhya are not merely construction projects but symbols of a cultural renaissance.

The beautification of Ram Ki Paidi and the Saryu ghats, he highlighted, has not only enhanced the city’s spiritual ambiance but also given a new momentum to tourism. “Our goal is to complete all projects ahead of schedule and with the highest standards of quality so that devotees and tourists visiting Ayodhya can truly experience its grandeur and divinity,” he added.

Projects boosting tourism and Ayodhya’s global prominence

District Magistrate Nikhil Tikaram stated that all construction works are being carried out through UPPCL. He added that these projects have taken Ayodhya to new global heights. The beautification of Ram Ki Paidi and the Saryu ghats not only preserves the city’s rich cultural heritage but also provides a safe and pleasant environment for devotees.

These development initiatives have strengthened Ayodhya’s international prominence while giving a significant boost to the local economy and tourism sector.