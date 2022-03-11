'Deeply regrettable', says Defence Ministry on accidental missile firing in Pak territory; high-level probe ordered

A missile fired from the Indian side accidentally landed into an area in Pakistan earlier this week, the Ministry of Defence said in a statement, blaming the incident on a technical malfunction.

The ministry said that the incident happened during routine maintenance and a high-level inquiry has been set up into the incident that took place Thursday.

"On 9 March 2022, in the course of routine maintenance, a technical malfunction led to the accidental firing of a missile. The Government of India has taken a serious view and ordered a high-level Court of Enquiry," the ministry stated.

The ministry further said that the incident was deeply regrettable from the Indian side as it was not intentional.

"It is learnt that the missile landed in an area of Pakistan. While the incident is deeply regrettable, it is also a matter of relief that there has been no loss of life due to the accident," the ministry added.

Pakistan has claimed that an unarmed, high-speed supersonic missile originating from India violated its airspace before crashing into its territory.

The missile landed in Pakistan on 9 March, Major General Babar Iftikhar, the director-general of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) of Pakistan, said during a press conference in Rawalpindi today.

Major Iftikhar said the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) detected the projectile soon after its launch from Sirsa in the Indian state of Punjab at 1843 h local time which apparently hit Pakistan's territory.

"From its initial course the object suddenly maneuvered towards Pakistani territory and violated Pakistan’s airspace ultimately falling near Mia Channu," he said.

Sources in the Indian defence establishment have said that they are looking into the claims made by the Pakistan officials

ALSO READ Pakistan team management had asked to curate dead pitch for first Australia Test at Rawalpindi

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, March 11, 2022, 07:06 PM IST