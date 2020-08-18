Dear Covidiots and Anti-Maskers, I have survived COVID-19, please keep your theories where the sun doesn’t shine

It’s been two months since I was diagnosed with COVID-19, and now it seems that it was the least of my concerns. Nothing beats covidiots and their faux crusade touting the deadly pandemic as a pharma scam.

I have come across a plethora of videos across the globe where anti-maskers are demanding their right to breathe.

I call it pure b***s***.

As a COVID-19 survivor, I have experienced a tremendous amount of pain, physical and mental, while being treated for the same over a period of 14 days.

Not to mention, the aftereffects that showed up a month after being out of quarantine.

Swollen face, rashes, loss of appetite, persisting weakness, difficulty to breathe even without a mask and intense hair fall.

Coming to the morons who made a video on Independence Day claiming that masks take away your freedom to breathe, is why I am compelled to call out the stupidity behind this move.

The youngsters in this video, have campaigned that the COVID-19 virus is made of up nanoparticles and can easily seep through the masks making one fall prey to it.

They also suggest that a person is breathing carbon dioxide which is exhaled but trapped inside the mask.