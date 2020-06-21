DCGI notice on Lifebuoy's claim as anti-Covid soap

NEW DELHI: The Drug Controller General of India has served a show-cause notice on Hindustan Unilever over its misleading advertisement of Lifebuoy soap, which claims that it has anti-Covid therapeutic properties.

“From the manufacturing license, it is clear that the license was issued treating Lifebuoy soap as a cosmetic. It has been brought to our notice that the advertisement issued by Hindustan Unilever for Lifebuoy as virus fighter cosmetic soap in TV and social media, with misleading claims of having prophylactic properties, hence prevents and mitigates viral infection, in violation of the Drugs & Cosmetics Act by showing pictorial depiction of Covid-19 virus, suggesting that Lifebuoy is effective to destroy/prevent viral infection," said drug controller V G Somani in the notice.