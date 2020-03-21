Day after Kamal Nath resignation, rebel MP Congress MLAs leave Ramada Resort in Bengaluru

Before submitting his resignation, Nath addressed a press conference, where he announced his resignation. During the press conference, he also accused the BJP of killing the democratic values by conspiring against his government and blamed former Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia for the current political crisis in the state.

"I have decided to submit my resignation to the governor. But I will continue to work for the welfare of the people...I did the politics of value," he said. "I took over as the CM on December 17, 2018. During my political career, I have always believed in development. I was given an opportunity for a period of five years to give a new identity to the state," he said.

"The BJP didn't like the people-centric works carried out by my government during our 15-month rule, so they kept conspiring against me," he said. Nath alleged that 22 Congress MLAs were held captive in Bengaluru by the BJP, which has been witnessed by the entire country.