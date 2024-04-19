Dausa Lok Sabha Seat: Bigas Village Voters Boycott Elections Over Panchayat Development

Rajasthan Lok Sabha Elections: Bigas Village Voters Boycott Elections Over Panchayat Issue | FPJ

Dausa: Dausa constituency of Rajasthan went into polling on April 19 after the first phase of Lok Sabha Elections kickstarted. While the authorities seem to have left no stone unturned in ensuring flawless execution of voting process, every election brings in some inevitable controversies. On Friday, residents of Bigas village boycotted elections citing issues related to the recently changed parameters of their panchayat boundaries. Due to this, the Bigar polling station was totally empty with no voter at all at the station.

Local media reports pointed out that residents of Bigas village claim of facing difficulties to manage their documents after their separation from Hingotiya Panchayat. They said that the development changed all the parameters like their police station area and their tehsil. Bigas village was earlier a part of Hingotiya Panchayat but now it has been included in newly elected Gram Panchayat Thikaria. Reports said that the villagers are demanding that their village must be included in Hingotiya Panchayat again and that voting will not take place unless their demands are considered.

All you need to know about Dausa Lok Sabha Seat

Rajasthan's Dausa seat is a very important seat which will be a major contributor to the factors that will impact the 2024 Lok Sabha Election. Presently, Dausa Lok Sabha constituency comprises eight Vidhan Sabha segments. Murari Lal Meena will fight the elections on a Congress ticket while Kanhaiya Lal Meena with fight on a BJP ticket.

In Lok Sabha Elections 2019 in Dausa, BJP candidate Jaskaur Meena had won in that election while INC candidate Savita Meena stood second on this seat, getting 470289 votes. The victory margin on this seat in the general elections 2019 was 78444. Results of Lok Sabha Elections 2024 will be declared on June 4.