Rajasthan Lok Sabha Elections 2024: All You Need To Know About Dausa Seat That Goes For Polling On April 19 | FPJ

As the Lok Sabha Elections are inching closer with each passing day, battlegrounds are heating up with leaders leaving no stone unturned in ensuring a sweeping victory in the 2024 big battle. One of the important states that will have a considerable impact on the overall result is Rajasthan. Elections will be held in two phases in Rajasthan. The first phase of voting will be held on April 19, while the second phase of voting will be held on April 26. One of the most interesting fights in Rajasthan will be that for the Dausa constituency which will go into polls in the first phase that will be held on April 19th. Dausa Parliamentary Constituency is reserved for the Scheduled Tribes.

Rajasthan's Dausa seat is a very important seat which will be a major contributor to the factors that will impact the 2024 Lok Sabha Election. Presently, Dausa Lok Sabha constituency comprises eight Vidhan Sabha segments which are:

1) Bassi

2) Chaksu

3) Thanagazi

4) Bandikui

5) Mahuwa

6) Sikrai

7) Dausa

8) Lalsot

Dausa constituency of Rajasthan goes for polling on April 19th | FPJ

Kanhaiya Lal Meena (BJP) VS Murari Lal Meena (Congress)

Dausa has been dominated by the Meena family since past two decades defeating 'Pilots' who were always a tough competition. This indicates how the scheduled tribes and other backward classes in area surpassed the dominant Gujjars. This year Dausa will see a tough fight between two prominent candidates from the Meena family. Murari Lal Meena will fight the elections on a Congress ticket while Kanhaiya Lal Meena with fight on a BJP ticket. Dausa voters will have to choose from the two Meena heavy wights. While the Meena family has been dominating the seat, it will be a tough fight between two strong contenders from the same dominant clan.

Previous Lok Sabha Elections Results of Dausa

In Lok Sabha Elections 2019 in Dausa, BJP candidate Jaskaur Meena had won in that election while INC candidate Savita Meena stood second on this seat, getting 470289 votes. The victory margin on this seat in the general elections 2019 was 78444.

Previous Lok Sabha Elections Results of Dausa | FPJ

In Lok Sabha Elections 2014, BJP party candidate Harish Chandra Meena had won by securing a total of 315059 votes. NPEP Party candidate Dr. Kirori Lal stood second. The victory margin on this parliamentary seat was 45404.