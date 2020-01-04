Dantewada: Congress leader Devati Karma's security personnel shoots himself

Dantewada: A security personnel deployed to guard Congress leader Devati Mahendra Karma, allegedly committed suicide here on Saturday night.
The deceased identified as 30-year-old Aashoram Kashyap allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself in the chest from his AK-47 service rifle. The incident took place at Karma's residence.
The post-mortem is being conducted at the district hospital.
Further, details are awaited
