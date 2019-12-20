Damaging public property can't be allowed under the garb of protest Mishra

Amid the ongoing against the CAA in parts of the country, Rajasathan Kalraj Mishra on Friday said the protest should remain peaceful and it cannot be allowed to be a pretext to damage public property. Asked about the anti-CAA protests in many parts of the country, Mishra said, "Nobody wants ruckus. The protest should be peaceful. No one can be allowed to set (public property on) fire. No one can be allowed to damage public property." The governor also said if the state government has any difficulty in implementing the law, it can hold a dialogue with the Centre.

Mishra made the remarks while addressing a press conference in Jaipur on completion of 100-day of his tenure as the state governor. Referring to the Preamble of the Constitution and Fundamental Duties of citizens, Mishra said damaging national property is against the Constitution. He said, "If you want to protest, do it peacefully. Damaging public property cannot be allowed under the guise of protest because it is going to destroy democracy."