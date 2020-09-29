Dalit girl gang-raped in UP's Hathras succumbs to injuries: All you need to know about horrific case

What had happened?

The girl was raped by four men belonging to a village in Chandpa police station area on September 14. The accused had also tried to strangulate her to death as she resisted their attempt and in the process, she had also ended up biting her tongue and suffering a severe cut on it.

The teenager was later found brutally injured, reportedly also having suffered damage to her spinal cord and neck. Later, a hospital spokesman had said that the woman's legs have been completely paralysed and arms partially paralysed.

The aftermath

After the horrific attack, the girl had been shifted to Aligarh's JN Medical College and Hospital. Officials had, on September 27 said her condition was critical as she was put on a ventilator. Later, she was shifted to AIIMS, Delhi on Monday after her condition showed no signs of improvement. A day later, she has now passed away.

What happened to the accused? What has been the police reaction?

Officials have said that the four accused who have been named in the case have been arrested.

The station house officer of Chandpa police station in Hathras district under whose jurisdiction the crime had taken place has been transferred to the district police lines. "Chandpa SHO D K Verma has been sent to police lines for his failure to promptly acting in the case," said Hathras Superintendent of Police Vikrant Vir.

The SP added that some Provincial Armed Constabulary personnel too had been deployed in the area as a precautionary measure to ensure that the matter does not get aggravated due to the gang-rape of the Dalit women.