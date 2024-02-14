 Dadra & Nagar Haveli: Police Nab Inter-State Vehicle Thief, Recover Stolen Cars Worth ₹5.5 Lakh
The arrest comes after a stolen car was reported in Silvassa on February 13.

FPJ SURATUpdated: Wednesday, February 14, 2024, 10:35 PM IST
The Dadra and Nagar Haveli (DNH) police on Wednesday arrested a 40-year-old man identified as Krishna Devishankar Verma, a resident of Panvel in Maharashtra, for his involvement in an inter-state vehicle theft racket. The arrest comes after a stolen car was reported in Silvassa on February 13.

Details of case

Following the theft report, the DNH police launched an investigation, utilizing both human intelligence and technical resources. This led them to information suggesting the stolen vehicle, belonging to Ganpati Kangule, a resident of Silvassa, was parked at Mountain Hotel, Manor in Palghar, Maharashtra.

A dedicated team led by PSI Swanand Inamdar, SHO Naroli Police Station, was formed to apprehend the suspect and recover the stolen car. The team, comprising HC Paresh Bamania, PC Dinesh Mishal, HG Kalpesh, and HG Driver Vinod, successfully located the vehicle and apprehended Verma.

Upon further investigation, it was revealed that Verma is not a first-time offender. He is suspected to be an inter-state criminal involved in multiple vehicle theft cases across various states. The recovered vehicle, along with others potentially linked to Verma's activities, is estimated to be worth a total of Rs 5.5 lakh.

The DNH police are currently investigating the case further and exploring Verma's connections to other vehicle theft cases across state borders. This arrest highlights the effectiveness of swift action and collaborative efforts in tackling inter-state crime.

