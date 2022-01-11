UT Administrator Praful Patel inspects various development works in DNH

Administrator of Union Territory of Dadra Nagar Haveli and Daman-Diu Praful Patel along with administrative officers inspected the various development works going on in Dadra Nagar Haveli and gave necessary directions to the officials and contractors on the spot.

Administrator of Union Territory Praful Patel inspected Athal Bridge, Passenger Resident Flyover, Panchayat Bazar, Central Park, Dadra School, Dadra Tighra Marg, Pipariya Flyover, Vegetable Market, Jhanda Chowk School this morning, after which from 3 pm onwards he inspected the ongoing construction work in the new building of Vinoba Bhave Civil Hospital, Vegetable Market, Medical College, Paramedical College and Nursing College and gave necessary directions to the administrative officers and contractors on the spot. During this, Advisor to Administration A.K. Singh, District Collector Rakesh Minhas, Deputy District Collector Charmi Parekh and other administrative officers were present.

Published on: Tuesday, January 11, 2022, 09:48 PM IST