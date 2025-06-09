Dadari BJP MLA's Daughter Along With Other Women Accused Of Barging Into Flat, Assaulting Woman Over Minor Dispute In Greater Noida (VIDEO)

Dadari BJP MLA's Daughter Along With Other Women Accused Of Barging Into Flat, Assaulting Woman Over Minor Dispute In Greater Noida (Screengrab) | X

Noida: A woman was allegedly beaten up by a group of women at her residence in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida on Sunday. The incident took place in Poorvanchal Heights in Greater Noida. The entire incident was recorded on camera and its video soon went viral on social media.

According to reports, one of the women seen thrashing the woman wearing white t-shirts is Priyanka Nagar, the daughter of Dadari Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Tejpal Singh Nagar.

Reports claimed that earlier in the day, a heated argument took place between the victim and the women after the former's car had a minor collision with the accused's car. Later on Sunday night, Priyanka along with three to four other women went to the victim's house in Poorvanchal Heights and allegedly started thrashing her.

Here Is The Video Of The Incident:

Meanwhile, the victim's husband Atul Gupta, a former secretary of the society, alleged that assault by the BJP MLA's daughter and her friends, reported Navbharat Times.

As per the media house, Gupta said that his wife and daughter were returning from the market when the incident took place. He alleged that two women stopped her wife and started accusing her of crashing her vehicle into their car. Soon the matter escalated into a heated argument.

As per the victim's husband, after some time, Priyanka along with other women came to his house and started abusing his wife and even assaulted her. The incident took place under the jurisdiction of Surajpur Police Station. A complaint has been registered at a local police station by the victim's family.

The Noida police said that a detailed investigation had been lodged into the matter. However, there are no reports of any arrests in the matter.

Meanwhile, the MLA denied any involvement of her daughter in the entire matter. He said that the victim had an argument with another woman and Priyanka intervened to resolve the matter.