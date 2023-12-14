Cylinder Blast At Karachi Bakery In Hyderabad's Gaganpahad Leave 15 Workers injured; (Video)

EXPLOSION AT KARACHI BAKERY | @jsuryareddy

Hyderabad: Fifteen workers were injured in a cooking gas cylinder explosion in a bakery kitchen in Hyderabad. The injured have been admitted to a hospital, where the condition of six of them is stated to be critical.

VIDEO | A cylinder blast at Karachi Bakery in Hyderabad's Gaganpahad left 15 workers injured earlier today. More details are awaited. pic.twitter.com/ZIoXMFd3tk — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 14, 2023

Police said the explosion occurred in the kitchen of Karachi Bakery in Gagan Pahad area under the limits of Rajendra nagar Police Station on the city outskirts. Eight injured were admitted to Apollo DRDO Hospital at Kanchanbagh.

CM Revanth Reddy Expresses Grief

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy had expressed grief over the incident and has directed officials to ensure that the injured get the best treatment.

Officials informed the Chief Minister that most of the injured were workers from Uttar Pradesh. The cause of the fire is still being ascertained.

Earlier: Fire at Shopping mall in Telangana

This is second incident that resulted in massive fire in Telangana within a span of 24 hours. Earlier today, a massive fire broke out in Ayyappa Shopping mall in Telangana's Kamareddy.

Fire Tenders were rushed to the spot immediately to douse the fire. The establishment was engulfed in blaze and massive state of panic was struck on the street at the time. No casualties were reported in the incident. The police has initiated a probe and the cause of the fire is still being ascertained.