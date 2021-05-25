Cyclone Yaas: Rahul Gandhi asks Congress workers to provide all help in ensuring safety of people

Cyclonic storm Yaas is likely to make a landfall near Balasore in north Odisha at a speed of 155 kmph to 165 kmph, gusting to 185 kmph, around noon on May 26, the Met department had said on Monday.

A massive evacuation drive has been launched in all low-lying areas and vulnerable storm-surge pockets, following the IMD predicting a tidal surge of 2-4.5 metres during the landfall of Cyclone Yaas.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall for Assam and Meghalaya on May 26-27.

"Assam and Meghalaya on May 26 and 27 and Bihar on May 28; scattered heavy to very heavy rainfall with isolated extremely falls over Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal on May 26," the IMD tweeted.

A total of 35 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been deployed in the cities likely to be affected by the cyclone Yaas.

IMD on Monday informed that the deep depression over the East-central Bay of Bengal has intensified into a cyclonic storm and it would further intensify into a severe cyclonic storm during the next 24 hours.

