Cyclone Michaung: Frustration Grows Among Flood-Hit Residents In Chennai As Relief Efforts Face Criticism

Chennai: With thousands of residents in numerous neighbourhoods in north Chennai and the southern suburbs reeling under the adverse impact of floods triggered by Cyclone Michaung, elected representatives are facing their ire in some parts over the past two days. There were widespread complaints about relief and rescue operations not reaching everyone, though it has been three full days since the rains stopped.

Angry residents of the Velachery constituency confronted the local MLA JMH Aasaan Maulaana (Congress) on the streets on Thursday asking him to “go back”. The legislator had come under attack as a day earlier he said there is nothing better the Government could do under the given circumstances. “Don’t dare to come here. You go back,” a resident was heard saying as Maulaana tried to inspect some affected areas.

I thank Hon'ble Thiru @rajnathsingh for visiting #Chennai to assess the impact of #CycloneMichaung. Shared a detailed overview of the devastation caused by the floods and requested his support in immediately releasing ₹5,060 Cr as interim relief to rectify the damage incurred.… pic.twitter.com/YORkpy3Pm2 — M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) December 7, 2023

Residents demand answers from MLA PK Sekarbabu

On Wednesday, hundreds of women and men had surrounded RK Nagar MLA and minister PK Sekarbabu in north Chennai complaining about material aid not reaching them. The residents were annoyed that power supply had not been restored and stagnant water was not baled out from their neighbourhood.

“Please don’t telecast this as a ‘rescue’. We pleaded and got this boat to take us to safety,” screamed out a young woman, who along with her family members including children was being taken in a boat from an inundated suburban locality.

#UpdateRescueOp #CycloneMichaung



2 Teams of #IndianArmy #MadrasRegiment worked throughout the night to rescue and provide food and water to those affected. Total #Rescued so far more than 1900 persons.#ChennaiFloods pic.twitter.com/IxFaTO877F — Southern Command INDIAN ARMY (@IaSouthern) December 6, 2023

Essentials not available; residents in lurch

Non-availability of milk, drinking water and essentials remained among the major complaints of residents in north Chennai and a few other places. “There is no current. Without it we are unable to even engage a motor to pump out water from our house. We don’t have water in the overhead tank for the last three days. I haven’t taken a bath. We are unable to wash vessels. Worse, we can’t use our toilets. What do we do? Is this what we voted for,” asked an angry Kannaiyiram, a resident of Manali.

The government, however, said it was doing its best to ensure aid reached everyone. Industries Minister TRB Rajaa is personally handling SOS calls on social media for help and attending to it area wise.

Chief Minister MK Stalin too has been visiting some of the affected areas to hand over material aid.