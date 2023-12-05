Cyclone Michaung Crosses Andhra Coast, Landfall To Complete In Next 2 Hours; Alert In Adjoining Telangana

Cyclonic Storm Michaung crossed the south Andhra Pradesh coast near Bapatla district on Tuesday | ANI

Severe cyclonic storm 'Michaung' crossed the south Andhra Pradesh coast near Bapatla district between 12:30 pm and 2:30 pm on Tuesday, with maximum gales of up to 90-100 km per hour speed, according to Amaravati Meteorological Centre officials. According to the India Meteorological Department, the landfall process of the cyclonic storm Michaung, which began earlier today, is anticipated to be completed in the next two hours.

The Severe Cyclonic Storm Michaung crossed south Andhra Pradesh coast close to south of Bapatla during 1230 to 1430 hours IST 5 Dec Severe Cyclonic Storm with maximum sustained wind speed of 90-100 https://t.co/0hojO5lYwA 1430 hrs IST, — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) December 5, 2023

IMD predicted landfall to be finished within the next two hours

The cyclonic storm Michaung has travelled northwards at a speed of 10 kilometres per hour over the last 6 hours and is now crossing the shore with gusts of 90-100 kilometres per hour, gusting to 110 kilometres per hour. The IMD said the landfall procedure will be finished within the next two hours. IMD further added that the cyclone will weaken into depression by Tuesday evening.

Telangana government alerts officials

Following the latest update on cyclonic storm Michaung, the Telangana government has directed collectors of districts where heavy rain is expected to be on high alert and sent an NDRF team to each of the two districts.

Andhra Pradesh's Bapatla reported 222 mm of rainfall

The cyclone was located 45 km southwest of Bapatla and 20 km east-northeast of Ongole near Andhra Pradesh's coast at around 12:30 pm. The agency reported that Bapatla reportedly witnessed 222 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours until 8:30 am, and Ongole received 118 mm of rainfall. Machilipatnam, Nellore, Kavali, and Tirupati are the worst-affected areas in coastal Andhra Pradesh.

Trees and electric poles were uprooted due to the storm

Trees and electric poles were uprooted in many areas, and standing crops were damaged. Authorities in Bapatla district have relocated residents from low-lying coastal regions to relief camps. Since Monday, heavy rains have lashed Rayalaseema and south coastal Andhra.

Heavy rains flooded low-lying areas and damaged crops in Tirupati, Annamayya, Kadapa, Guntur, Nellore, Bapatla, Prakasam, Krishna, and NTR districts. Severe rains have been reported in several Rayalaseema and coastal Andhra regions since Monday.

CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directs officials to be on high alert

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed District Collectors, SPs, and officials from other departments to be on high alert for implementing relief measures. The CM Jagan Reddy encouraged collectors to approach the cyclone as a big challenge and take the required precautions to minimise loss of life and property, as the cyclonic winds are predicted to blow at speeds of more than 110 km/h.

Collectors from Tirupati, SPSR Nellore, Prakasam, Bapatla, Krishna, West Godavari, Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema, and Kakinada districts described their districts' relief and rescue preparations.

52 rehabilitation centres set up

In the Anakapalli district, nearly 52 rehabilitation centres have been set up to shelter more than 60,000 people. One lakh tonnes of grain have been purchased, and actions to protect the 4 lakh tonnes of grain from rain are done.

In Eluru, the Electricity Department has established a toll-free line, 9440902926, in case of emergency. Financial assistance is between Rs 1000 to Rs 2500 approved for camp evacuees. The compensation for a house collapse or damage has been increased from Rs 8000 to Rs 10,000.

Meanwhile, according to an airport official, Chennai Airport resumed operations after being temporarily closed due to severe rains, which caused flooding and waterlogging on the runways.