Cyclone Michaung Set To Make Landfall In Andhra Pradesh Today; Subways & Roads Closed In Tamil Nadu

By: Aditi Thakur | December 05, 2023
Heavy rains that followed the catastrophic cyclonic storm 'Michaung' caused waterlogging in Chennai, and 8 people lost their lives, while multiple roads and subways remain closed.
Cyclone Michaung is predicted to make landfall on Andhra Pradesh's southern coast between Nellore and Machilipatnam on Monday.
The Chennai airport is officially operational, and airlines and other stakeholders have been intimated to resume their operations. Cyclone Michaung wreaked havoc in Chennai and adjoining areas, causing the shutting down of air services.
About 17 subways are closed due to high water logging, reported Chennai police. The city police also said that uprooted trees had been removed from 58 locations within the GCP limit.
TM CM MK Stalin inspected the affected areas and relief camp early this morning. There are around 162 relief centres, of which 43 are operational, sheltering 2477 Chennai residents.
For the mitigation activities, 5000 labourers from different districts have been relocated to Chennai. The TN Chief Secretary and other officials are monitoring the Integrated Command and Control Centre.
According to the IMD, Cyclone Michaung is expected to reach south Andhra Pradesh on December 5 with a maximum wind speed of 90-100 Kmph.
As heavy rains lashed many areas of Chennai, public life was severely affected. Due to the continued heavy rains, several areas, including Wallajah Road, Mount Road, and other low-lying regions, were flooded.
