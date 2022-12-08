Cyclone Mandous moves west-northwestwards, 390 km east-southeast of Karaikal

Cyclone Mandous | Twitter

Cyclonic storm 'Mandous' moved nearly west-northwestwards with a speed of 12 kmph during past 6 hours and lay centred over Southwest Bay of Bengal as of today. It's 390 km east-southeast of Karaikal and about 480 km southeast of Chennai.

The cyclonic storm is named 'Cyclone Mandous', the name which is given by the United Arab Emirates which means a treasure box in the Arabic language.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned the fishermen against venturing into the sea.

According to the weatherman, the weather system is likely to gradually intensify into a storm and may hit the land bringing in heavy rains in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikkal areas.

A red alert was already issued in 13 districts of Tamil Nadu.

Preparedness underway

Three companies of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed in Puducherry and Karaikal in the wake of a cyclone warning issued by the weather department for Thursday and Friday.

According to the Puducherry administration, 163 shelters have also been set up and healthcare centres will function round the clock for any emergency situation.

Two 24x7 control rooms were also set up.

The Public Works Department has also geared up to face any eventuality.

Further updates on the course of Cyclone Mandous are underway.