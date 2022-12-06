Cyclone Mandous likely to form over bay by December 8; who named it & what it means | ANI

The low pressure over the southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining south Andaman sea now lies as a well-marked area over the southeast Bay of Bengal, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) informed on Tuesday.

The IMD in its bulletin today said that the cyclonic circulation extends upto mid-tropospheric levels is likely to move north-west and concentrate into a great depression over south-east Bay of Bengal, by Tuesday evening.

Andaman & Nicobar Islands is likely to receive light to moderate rainfall on December 5along with isolated heavy rainfall on Wednesday, December 6. Also, enhanced rainfall is expected to commence over the north coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal from December 7 mid-night. It is expected to turn from heavy to very heavy and extremely heavy at some places of North Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on December 8, Thursday. Some places of Tamil Nadu may also receive very heavy rainfall on Friday, December 9.

The depression is likely to intensify further into a cyclonic storm and reach South-west Bay of Bengal near North Tamil Nadu-Puducherry and the adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts by the morning of December 8, when it is expected to have its landfall. The wind speed will be reaching upto 90 kmph over the south-west Bay of Bengal on Thursday. It will gradually decrease thereafter.

The cyclonic storm will be named 'Cyclone Mandous', the name which is given by the United Arab Emirates which means a treasure box in the Arabic language.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned the fishermen against venturing into the sea from Tuesday evening onwards.

Which areas will be affected?

According to the weatherman, the weather system is likely to gradually intensify into a storm and may hit the land bringing in heavy rains in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikkal areas.

A red alert has already been issued in 13 districts of Tamil Nadu for December 8.

The state revenue department has already alerted the district collectors to be cautious and to bring in National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams in the respective districts expecting any eventuality.

The NDRF and SDRF teams have already been asked to be ready to move to the districts from where the calls are expected.

(With inputs from agencies)