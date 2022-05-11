Watch Video: Amid impact of cyclone Asani gold-coloured chariot washes ashore at Sunnapalli Sea Harbour in Andhra Pradesh

After the impact of cyclone Asani a gold-coloured chariot carried out with the sea waves was seen at Sunnapalli Sea Harbour in Andhra's Srikakulam district on Tuesday, reported NDTV.

In video, the people can be seen dragging it out of the water and bringing it to the shore.

According to the reports, Sub-inspector (SI) of Naupada (Srikakulam district) said that the intelligence department has been informed about the incident.

"It might have come from another country. We have informed Intelligence and higher officials," the SI said.

The Andhra Pradesh government has opened 454 relief camps in seven districts which are likely to be affected by cyclonic storm 'Asani' in Bay of Bengal.

The state government will provide Rs 2,000 to every family or Rs 1,000 to every individual who comes to the relief camps.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday reviewed the cyclone situation with district collectors and superintendents of police.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Published on: Wednesday, May 11, 2022, 03:13 PM IST