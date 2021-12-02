Cyclone Jawad: IMD predicts heavy to very heavy rainfall in South Bengal between Dec 4 to 6

Kolkata: India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that cyclone Jawad to bring heavy to very heavy rainfall in South Bengal including Kolkata between December 4-6.

According to IMD director Sanjib Bandhopadhyay, the cyclone will hit the coasts of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha on December 4 morning.

“There will be heavy to very heavy rainfall in East Midnapore and moderate rainfall in other districts of South Bengal on December 4. On December 5 there will be heavy to very heavy rainfall in South Bengal including Kolkata and moderate rainfall will continue even on December 6,” said Bandhopadhyay.

According to weatherman Sujib Kar the wind speed will be more than 50-60 kmph and there will also be rise in water level of Ganges for which there are huge chances of waterlogging across the city.

The West Bengal government has issued warning to the farmers to reap and bind the paddys lying on the fields, as there are chances that the crops will be damaged due to excessive rainfall.

The Government also started announcing that the fishermen should not venture into the sea and the condition of the sea will be rough to extremely rough from December 3 evening.

Notably, the low depression in southern Thailand is gradually gathering strength to form a severe cyclonic storm by Friday evening.

According to an official of Nabanna, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had opened a control room and will closely monitor the situation.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also chaired a meeting on Thursday onCyclone Jawad, and had asked the officials to ensure safe evacuation of people.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, December 02, 2021, 09:58 PM IST