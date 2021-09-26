e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Single-day rise of 28,326 infections, 260 fatalities pushes India's COVID-19 tally to 3,36,52,745 cases, death toll to 4,46,918: Govt
Advertisement

India

Updated on: Sunday, September 26, 2021, 06:53 PM IST

Cyclone Gulab's landfall process begins in Andhra Pradesh and Odisha

PTI
Representational pic |

Representational pic |

Advertisement

Bhubaneshwar: The landfall process of cyclone Gulab has started on Sunday evening and it may continue for about three hours, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said here.

The system hit the landmass between Kalingapatanam in Andhra Pradesh and Gopalpur in Odisha.

"As per the latest meteorological observations, the cloud bands have touched the coastal regions and thus the landfall process has commenced over north coastal Andhra Pradesh and adjoining south coastal Odisha," the IMD said in a statement.

During the landfall, the wind speed of the cyclone is about 90 kmph, an official said.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called up Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and assured him of all support from the Centre to face the challenges posed by the cyclone.

ALSO READ

Cyclone Gulab to make landfall today, IMD issues orange alert for Andhra Pradesh, Odisha –...

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Sunday, September 26, 2021, 06:53 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal