'Offered Technical Support': AIIMS Delhi Responds To Man Whose Desperate Plea for Father's Urgent Heart Surgery On X Went Viral

AIIMS replied on X to a post by the son of a patient who needed heart surgery | X

New Delhi: The country's premier medical institution, AIIMS, New Delhi, said that it contacted the person who had posted about having issues related to getting appointment and date for his father's heart surgery at the hospital. In its response, the hospital in a post on X (formerly Twitter), said that they contacted the person after obtaining his number from the hospital records. The initiative by AIIMS comes after The Free Press Journal had reported on the plight of the man who had narrated his ordeal on social media on December 4.

My father will die, soon or very soon.



Yes, I know what I am saying.



I am writing this while standing in a queue at AIIMS Delhi



Please read🙏. — Pallav Singh (@pallavserene) December 4, 2023

"AIIMS has come to know about the patient who had registered in the Cardiology opd had some issues while waiting for evaluation. We called the patient/son @pallavserene on the phone number obtained from hospital records," the post by the hospital read.

Acted immediately after the tweet

"We came to know that the patient is now in his village in Deoria, UP and is comfortable at home. He will be coming to AIIMS for further treatment whenever his father feels discomfort and currently doesn't need any help. We have offered technical support. Immediately after the tweet, we gave them our helpline number on direct message on Twitter (X)," the hospital clarified.

AIIMS New Delhi has come to know about the patient who had registered in the Cardiology opd had some issues while waiting for evaluation. We called the patient/son @pallavserene on the phone number obtained from hospital records. We came to know that the patient is now in his… — AIIMS, New Delhi (@aiims_newdelhi) December 5, 2023

Earlier, The Free Press Journal reported on how a man named Pallav Singh had been struggling to get procedural clearance for his father's heart surgery. The emotional post by the son on his father and family's condition received a lot of responses by netizens and on social media.

Actor Sonu Sood had also reacted on the person's post and said, "We won't let your father die, brother" and offered help to the person. Several netizens had also expressed the desire to contribute for his father's treatment and advised the person to start crowdfunding for the same.