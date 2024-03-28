Crowd Hoots, Throws Water At Couple At Manikarnika Ghat In Varanasi; Video Sparks Outrage



In the era of social media and the internet, videos or photos of certain events often go viral, bringing prevalent societal issues to our attention. On Monday, the festival of Holi was celebrated with great enthusiasm across the country. Many videos related to Holi also went viral on social media. Some of these videos provoked negative reactions from people on social media, bringing forth their critical responses.

One such video has emerged, reportedly from Manikarnika Ghat in Varanasi. In this video, it can be seen how a couple had to face mistreatment by the crowd.



The video of the incident depicts several individuals from the crowd throwing water at a distressed couple, while others are heard hooting and urging the woman to leave quickly, saying, "Bhabhi, go away quickly."

Ironically, despite the crowd comprising more than 100 people, no one attempted to intervene and stop the perpetrators.

The video of the incident has gone viral on social media, igniting outrage among users.

A user named Gurpreet Singh Maan expressed his anger on X, writing, "This video from Varanasi is so horrific. Some goons are harassing a woman in front of her partner in the name of Holi celebrations. This act is shameful."

Another user wrote, "This is what we real Hindus stand against. These are the kind of goons who used to be scared of law and order authorities pre 2014. The victims are a Hindu couple. This is manikarnika ghat in Varanasi. These are the kind of sadak chaaps who preach Hindutva. This is Hindutva."

A user named Naim Shanu wrote: "Yet another video depicting harassment and misconduct, These are the same individuals who worship Durga, Saraswati, and numerous other goddesses every year, yet engage in such behavior in the name of Holi with sisters and daughters. Have they ever considered the emotional toll on those subjected to such actions?"