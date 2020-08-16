Cricketer turned BJP minister Chetan Chauhan passes away: PM Modi, Yogi Adityanath condole his demise

Former Indian cricketer Chetan Chauhan who later became a politician and then a state Minister has passed away. He was 73. Having tested positive for COVID-19 some time ago, he had been admitted to Gurugram's Medanta Hospital. His condition has started to worsen on Saturday.
Chetan Chauhan was a vital cog in the Indian lineup during the 1970s and he used to open the batting along with Sunil Gavaskar. He had made his Test debut against New Zealand in 1969. The right-handed batsman went on to play 40 Tests, managing to score 2,084 runs at an average of 31.57. He also played 7 ODIs. Chauhan was the first player in international cricket to finish his career with over 2000 runs but without a century. In 1981 he received the Arjuna Award.
He'd eventually go on to join politics, becoming a member of the BJP. He was a part of the Lok Sabha in 1991 and 1998 representing Amrohi and more recently, he was the Minister for Sainik Welfare, Home Guards, Civil Security and Prantiya Rakshak Dal in the Uttar Pradesh cabinet.
Following the news of his demise, many on social media platforms have sent out their condolences.
"Shri Chetan Chauhan Ji distinguished himself as a wonderful cricketer and later as a diligent political leader. He made effective contributions to public service and strengthening the BJP in UP. Anguished by his passing away. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti," tweeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
"Deeply saddened by the passing away of former cricketer and UP minister, Shri Chetan Chauhan ji. He made immense contribution towards development of cricket and also served as the Member of Parliament for two terms. My condolences to his family and fans. Om Shanti," wrote the Vice President.
Reacting to the same, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's office said that he had expressed deep sorrow over the passing of Chauhan. Earlier on August 2, Uttar Pradesh Minister Kamal Rani succumbed to coronavirus in Lucknow.
"My colleague and former cricketer Chetan Chauhan ji has passed away. This is an irreparable loss for people of Uttar Pradesh and the world of cricket. His last rites will be performed tomorrow," Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said.
"Saddened to learn about the demise of Former Cricketer & UP Cabinet Minister Chetan Chauhan ji. May his departed soul rest in peace. Condolences to his family and friends in this hour of grief. Om Shanti," wrote Chief Minister Biplab Deb.
"Saddened to hear about the demise of Chetan Chauhan ji. His contribution to the game as well as to administration will always be remembered! May god give strength to his family & loved ones!" tweeted Gautam Gambhir.
"Saddened to hear about the demise of Former Indian Cricketer and Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Minister Chetan Chauhan Ji. May he rest in Peace. My thoughts and prayers with his family. Heartfelt Condolences," wrote Supriya Sule.
