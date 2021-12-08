Cremation of CDS Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika to be done on Friday in Delhi Cantonment

The cremation of Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat will be done on Friday (December 10) in Delhi Cantonment. Their mortal remains are expected to arrive in the national capital in a military plane by tomorrow evening, reported news agency ANI.

The bodies would be brought to his house on Friday and people would be allowed to pay last respect from 11 am to 2 pm, followed by a funeral procession which will start from Kamraj Marg to Brar Square crematorium in Delhi Cantonment, the report added.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

For the unversed, CDS General Bipin Rawat, his wife and 11 others died this morning after a military helicopter carrying them crashed in Tamil Nadu's Coonoor, confirmed the Indian Air Force (IAF).

"With deep regret, it has now been ascertained that Gen Bipin Rawat, Mrs Madhulika Rawat and 11 other persons on board have died in the unfortunate accident," IAF tweeted.

IAF said Rawat was on a visit to Defence Services Staff College, Wellington (Nilgiri Hills) to address the faculty and student officers of the Staff Course today. Around noon, an IAF Mi 17 V5 helicopter with a crew of 4 members carrying the CDS and 9 other passengers met with a tragic accident near Coonoor, Tamil Nadu, it added.

IAF further said Gp Capt Varun Singh SC, Directing Staff at DSSC is the only survivor in the unfortunate incident. He is injuried and is currently under treatment at Military Hospital, Wellington.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, December 08, 2021, 09:36 PM IST