Crackdown On Illegal Construction: Tapas Roy Along With Former KMC Mayors Demand ‘Resignation’ Of Firhad Hakim

Tapas Roy | Photo: PTI

Kolkata: At a time when Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) Mayor Firhad Hakim constantly claiming that he was not aware of illegal buildings in the city, newly defected Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Tapas Roy alleged that Trinamool Congress (TMC) has started an ‘art’ of illegal buildings in Kolkata.

“The Mayor and the councillor should be aware of everything. How can he say that he was not aware? Why is the Mayor still continuing in his post? He should resign immediately,” said Roy. The former TMC leader also claimed that he spoke on this issue when he was in TMC but ‘no one paid heed to it’.

'Onus on present Mayor'

Former KMC Mayor Sovandeb Chattopadhyay also mentioned that the ‘onus’ is on the present Mayor. “If I was the present Mayor I had to take the onus and would have also resigned,” said Chatterjee. Another former KMC Mayor and CPI (M) leader Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya also claimed that Hakim should resign immediately. It may be recalled that after the incident of building collapse took place in Garden Reach claiming 10 lives Hakim claimed (even on Thursday) that he was ‘not’ aware of the illegal buildings.

Earlier he even compared such buildings with ‘social illness’ and also gave ‘clean chit’ to the local councilor. The BJP also held a protest outside KMC and demanded a CBI probe into this incident and also resignation of Hakim.