CR to run weekly Link Kisan Rail on Sangola-Secunderabad-Solapur route in October

Mumbai: Amid farmers' protest against the newly enacted farm Acts, Central Railway (CR) on Sunday announced that it has decided to run goods trains -- Link Kisan Rail -- on Sangola-Secunderabad-Solapur route on weekly basis between October 1 and 28 in view of an "overwhelming demand".

As per the details, provided by the CR, from October 1 to 24, train No. 00121 Link Kisan Rail will depart Sangola every Thursday at 11 am and reach Secunderabad at 8 pm.

While from October 5 to 28, train No. 00122 Link Kisan Rail will depart Secunderabad every Monday at 11.45 pm and arrive at Solapur at 6 am the next day. The train, comprising five parcel vans and one luggage-cum-guard's brake van will halt at Solapur and Wadi.