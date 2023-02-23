CR Kesavan, grandson of C Rajagopalachari, quits Congress, says cant resonate with party's ideology

Image credit: @crkesavan

Chennai: The Congress is clearly unable to keep its flock together just a year before the Lok Sabha polls. Joining the long list of disillusioned leaders and functionaries who had quit the national party in recent times, C R Kesavan, the great grandson of the last Governor General of India C Rajagoplachari, resigned from the party on Thursday. He had joined the Congress in 2001.

Posting on Twitter, a copy of his resignation letter addressed to party president Mallikarjun Kharge, Kesavan said he was quitting from the primary membership of the Congress and as a trustee of Tamil Nadu Congress Committee Charitable Trust. He however claimed he has not spoken to any other party but was not sure what would unfold next.

"Can no longer stand for party's ideology"

“I am truly sad to say that for a while now I have not seen any vestiges of the values that made me work for the party with dedication for over two decades. I can no longer with good conscience say that I concur with what the party presently symbolises, stands for nor seeks to propagate,” he said.

Hence, he had declined a recent national-level organisational responsibility and also refrained from participating in Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra.

To remain active in politics

However, he hinted he would remain politically active. “I will endeavour in good faith to resolutely serve our country through a political platform. It will be one where I can steadfastly uphold the integrity and ideals of public life, instilled and defended by founding fathers and mothers of our great nation and my great grand father, C. Rajagopalachari,” Kesavan said.

Incidentally, Kesavan is not a mass leader and many even in the Congress circles in Tamil Nadu were not familiar with him or that he was associated with the party. Technically, his exit does not affect the party electorally.

