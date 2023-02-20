Tamil Nadu CM Stalin reacts strongly against alleged attack on Tamil students by ABVP in JNU

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin |

New Delhi: In a series of tweets, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has reacted strongly against the alleged attack on Tamil students by Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on February 19, Sunday.

"The cowardly attack on Tamil students by ABVP & vandalising the portraits of leaders like Periyar, Karl Marx at #JNU, is highly condemnable and calls for a strict action from the Univ Admin," said the tweet by Stalin, who added that universities should 'not just be spaces for learning but also for discussion, debate, and dissent.'

Stalin further slammed JNU security officials and Delhi Police for turning 'mute spectators' to violence on students, who are critical of the BJP-led government at the Centre.

"I express my solidarity with the students & request VC to initiate action against the culprits and protect students from Tamil Nadu," Stalin added.

A clash, between the students of the JNU Students' Union (JNUSU) and the ABVP, has kept tensions high at the central institute.

While JNUSU complained that ABVP-affiliated students destroyed the photographs of EVS Periyar and Karl Max, ABVP stated that Left activists removed a garland that was put on the photograph of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj to mark his birthday celebrations.

The left-wing JNUSU further alleged that the ABVP students attacked them while they were conducting a peaceful protest march on the campus, in memory of Dalit IIT Bombay student Darshan Solanki, who died by suicide amid allegations of caste discrimination against him.

