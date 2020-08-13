Covid tests scaled up by almost 1 lakh

New Delhi/Ahmedabad: The Covid-19 tests in India were scaled up to the highest 8.30 lakh on Thursday, which is almost one lakh more than the previous day, while those recovering from the disease also shot up to the highest 56,383.

The recovery rate has gone up to 70.77% while the death rate dropped two notches to touch 1.96% and those still under treatment in what is called active patients too dropped to a new low of 27.27%. The deaths due to Covid-19 recorded the second highest of 942 since Wednesday as against 1007 on Monday. The virus load in India is close to 24 lakh as 23,96,637 persons have so far tested positive, 66,999 in the past 24 hours. So far, 2.68 cr people have been tested across the country.

At Rs 2,800, Zydus launches Remdac

Pharmaceutical major Zydus Cadila said on Thursday it has launched Remdesivir under the brand name Remdac for treatment of COVID-19 in the Indian market.

"Priced at Rs 2,800 for a 100 mg lyophilised injection, Remdac is the most economical Remdesivir brand in India. The drug will be made available across India through the group's strong distribution chain reaching out to government and private hospitals treating COVID patients," it said.

Managing Director Sharvil Patel said Remdac is the most affordable drug as the company would like to enable patients to have access to this critical drug in the treatment of COVID-19.

Jaishankar talks with German min

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday discussed the COVID-19 situation and vaccine cooperation with his German counterpart Heiko Maas. The two leaders also reviewed developments in Europe and Asia.

"Good conversation with FM @HeikoMaas of Germany. Discussed the #COVID19 situation and vaccine cooperation. Reviewed the developments in Europe and Asia. Reaffirmed our multilateral partnership, including in the UN," Jaishankar said in a tweet.