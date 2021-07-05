COVID in Rajasthan: 153 children diagnosed with MIS-C in last four months in Jaipur, 17 dead

Jaipur: A post-Covid-19 disease, Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in children (MIS-C) has been reported in children in Jaipur. 153 children with this disease got admitted to the government hospital of the city during the last 4 months and 17 of them died. According to the doctors, the timely reporting of the disease is important for its treatment.

Many children were affected during the second wave of the Covid-19 and most of them were asymptomatic. Antibodies that developed in the recovered children are causing MIS in some of the them.

"This is a post-COVID disease and timely reporting is very important as most of the cases that were reported in our hospital were of asymptomatic children. 153 children with this disease were admitted to our hospital in the last four months and 17 of them died", said Dr Manish Sharma, an additional superintendent of the JK lone hospital Jaipur. He said that it is a curable disease but it depends on the condition of the patient. "Parents need to be cautious as even the COVID history of the family can cause MIS-C", he added.

According to reports, the exact cause of MIS-C is not known yet, but it appears to be an excessive immune response related to COVID-19. MIS-C has varied symptoms that affect several organs and systems in the body like heart inflammation with impaired heart function and low blood pressure, rash or red eyes, chest tightness, pain, vomiting and gastrointestinal symptoms. These symptoms can occur in different combinations.