Covid airborne, spreads when infected people cough, sneeze or talk: Centre revises rules

New Delhi

Revising its Covid-19 clinical management guidelines, the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday said the virus spreads “predominantly through the airborne route and droplet released when the infected person coughs, sneezes or talks".

The revision about the virus’s spread marks a change from its last year’s protocol that stated the infection spreads through close contact. “These droplets may also land on surfaces, where the virus has been seen to remain viable for a variable duration of time depending on the type of surface. Infection can also occur if a per­son touches an infected surface and then touches his or her eyes, nose, or mouth. (known as fomite transmission)," the Min­i­s­try’s Nati­onal Clinical Mana­gement Proto­col for Covid stated, as per IBN.

A recent guideline by the office of the principal scientific adviser to the government mentioned infected aerosols can be carried in the air up to 10 metres.