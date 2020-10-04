COVID-19 vaccines in India by July 2021? Here's what the Health Minister says

As India's COVID-19 tally continues to rise, some reassuring news has come in from the Health Ministry. Speaking during his 'Sunday Samvaad' live interaction, Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan said that the government felt that vaccines would become available to around 25 crore people by July 2021.

"There is a high-level expert body going into all aspects of vaccines. Our rough estimate and the target would be to receive and utilise 400 to 500 million doses covering approximately 25 crore people by July 2021," he said. He also said that the Centre was "working round the clock" to ensure that there is a fair and equitable distribution of vaccines, once they are ready.