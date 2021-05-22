COVID-19 vaccine: Centre says Covishield wastage down to 1%, Covaxin by 13%

The Union Health Ministry said that Covishield wastage has reduced from 8% on March 1 to 1% now, while Covaxin wastage decreased from 17% to 4 % in the same period.

India will be in a position to vaccinate at least all of its adult population by the end of 2021, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan had said on Friday.

At a meeting to review the pandemic situation in nine states and union territories, the minister said, "Between August and December 2021, India will have procured 216 crore vaccine doses, while by July this year, 51 crore doses will be procured." Vardhan touched upon the speculation that the virus might mutate in future and endanger children, and said that the health facilities are being upgraded to deal with any such exigency, according to a health ministry statement.

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday informed that more than 1.60 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses are available with states/Union Territories (UTs), which can be administered.