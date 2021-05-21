India will need to place order of 1 billion doses to vaccinate 60% population: IMF

Countries with insufficient coverage should immediately place purchase orders for vaccines, said International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Friday.

IMF said, "Countries or regions that are relying on domestic vaccine manufacturing capacity or on executing option contracts in the future should consider immediately placing orders to achieve sufficient vaccine coverage."



Pointing out COVID-19 vaccination in India, IMF said, "For India, current bilateral purchases plus coverage from COVAX will cover about 25 percent of its population by the first half of 2022. To get to 60 percent coverage, India will need to immediately place sufficient vaccine orders of about 1 billion doses through contracts that incentivize investment in additional capacity and augmentation of the supply chain."