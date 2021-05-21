COVID-19: India will be in position to vaccinate all adults by end of 2021, says Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan

Dr. Harsh Vardhan, Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare today reviewed public health response to COVID-19 and progress of vaccination with 9 States/UTs. He interacted with Health Ministers of Chhattisgarh, Goa, Himachal Pradesh, Puducherry and LGs / Administrator of Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Chandigarh, Dadra Nagar Haveli, Daman & Diu, Ladakh, and Lakshadweep.

Underscoring the critical importance of vaccination drive, the Minister highlighted that India has administered a total of 19,18,89,503 vaccine doses to its citizens. He stated that the government is in the active process of supporting the manufacturer of vaccines for ramping up vaccine availability in the country. He expressed hope that in the subsequent months, there will be an exponential rise in production of vaccines in the country. He added that “Between August to December 2021, India will have procured 216 crore vaccine doses, while by July this year, 51 crore doses will be procured”. The Union Health Minister also said that by the end of the year, the country will be in a position to vaccinate at least all of its adult population.