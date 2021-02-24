COVID-19 Vaccination: Free vaccines to senior citizens, those above 45 with co-morbidities in 3rd phase from March 1

New Delhi: The third phase of COVID-19 vaccination for people above 60 years of age and those above 45 years of age with comorbidities will commence on March 1, the Central government announced on Wednesday.

The third phase of vaccination, to be done at 10,000 government and over 20,000 private centres, is likely to cover over 27 crore people.

The vaccine will be given free of cost at govt centres, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said.